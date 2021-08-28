Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 45,634 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 45,634 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,615,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 5.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

