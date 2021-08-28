Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 58,706 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,706 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,026,000 after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,693,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $52.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,056.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

