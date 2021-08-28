Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 92,106 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,106 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.