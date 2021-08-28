Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG opened at $151.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

