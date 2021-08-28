Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $78.51 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

