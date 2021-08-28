Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $320.76 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.68.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

