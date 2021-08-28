Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,639,000 after acquiring an additional 201,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after acquiring an additional 191,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

