Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 66.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 329.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $361,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

