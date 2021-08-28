Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 66.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 329.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $361,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AON stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.83.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.
In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.61.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
