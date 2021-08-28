Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 712,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,931,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $365.02 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

