Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,846 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.