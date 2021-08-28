Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,244,000 after acquiring an additional 167,528 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 982,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

