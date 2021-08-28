Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,229,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,972,000 after acquiring an additional 234,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,598,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,057,000 after acquiring an additional 892,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,984,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $101.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

