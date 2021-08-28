Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

