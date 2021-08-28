Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $337.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of -288.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total value of $42,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock valued at $513,387,945. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

