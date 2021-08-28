Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,064 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 90,737 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 90.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,961 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

