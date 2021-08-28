Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.31 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RingCentral by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,863 shares of company stock worth $14,249,133. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $257.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.