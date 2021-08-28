Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.49 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 74.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

