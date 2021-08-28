Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

