Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.98 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,795 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after buying an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,631 shares of company stock worth $2,340,644. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

