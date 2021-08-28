Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

