Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,040,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,825,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $372.86 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

