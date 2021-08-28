Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.34 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after purchasing an additional 546,512 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after purchasing an additional 265,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after purchasing an additional 353,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after purchasing an additional 308,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

In other news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $121.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.