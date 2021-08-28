Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.64 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.09 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

