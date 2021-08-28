Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.0% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.25. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.