Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.12 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $446.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $450.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.