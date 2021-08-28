Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after acquiring an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,262,000 after purchasing an additional 868,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,360,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $138,894,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $76.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.