Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.50 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,407 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.