Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hasbro by 19.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $98.45 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.