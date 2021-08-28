Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $2,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

TFX opened at $388.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

