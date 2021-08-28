Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.12% of 51job worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in 51job by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JOBS shares. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.63. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

