Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after purchasing an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

