Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 87.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.70. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

