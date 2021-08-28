Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.13. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.