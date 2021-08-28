Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $5.98 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.38. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. decreased their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.