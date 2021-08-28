Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,462 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $124.68.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

