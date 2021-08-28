Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 10,486 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $179.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,972 shares of company stock worth $836,485 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

