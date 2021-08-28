Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 32,886 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Hologic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

