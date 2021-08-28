Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 38,701 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.01. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

