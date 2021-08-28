Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,297 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $242.81 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

