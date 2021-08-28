Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

DRE stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

