Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $281.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.89. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.01.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,151,249.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,614 shares of company stock valued at $37,345,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

