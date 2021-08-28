Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,196,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 106.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 40.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $122,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $262.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.01. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.36.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

