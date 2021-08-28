Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after buying an additional 701,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $163.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.60 and a 12-month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

