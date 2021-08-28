Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,163 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT stock opened at $226.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.09. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

