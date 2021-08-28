Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 15,531 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 138,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 40,398 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Marriott International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

