Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 16,058 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $396,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

NYSE HUM opened at $405.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.78. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

