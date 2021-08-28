Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 169,100 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.32% of Ping Identity worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ping Identity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PING. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PING opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

