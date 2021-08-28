Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $8.58 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

