Harmony Price Tops $0.10 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $30.70 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,153,646,017 coins and its circulating supply is 10,450,822,017 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

