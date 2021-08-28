Harvest Finance Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $185.38 million and $268.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $301.96 or 0.00617017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 645,612 coins and its circulating supply is 613,905 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

